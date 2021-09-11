Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIN opened at $15.92 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $422.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

