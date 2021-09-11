TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on September 30th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:SMIF opened at GBX 97.40 ($1.27) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.20 ($1.28). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.81.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.