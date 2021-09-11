Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

TYL opened at $471.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,321 shares of company stock valued at $18,470,562. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

