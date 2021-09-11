Tyra Biosciences, Inc. Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA) is planning to raise $100 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,700,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

TYRA BIOSCIENCES, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The widespread availability of approved targeted oncology treatments, such as kinase inhibitors, has transformed the cancer treatment landscape. Despite the therapeutic benefit that targeted oncology treatments have created for some patients, the response rate and duration of efficacy is often limited by acquired drug resistance and other shortcomings of existing therapies. We are using our proprietary SNÅP platform, which is optimized to enable rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots, in order to generate next-generation product candidates that are specifically designed to address acquired drug resistance and provide alternative treatment options. We are initially focused on developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor, or FGFR, family, which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. Our lead product candidate, TYRA-300, is designed to selectively inhibit FGFR3, with an initial focus on patients with bladder cancer. We anticipate filing an Investigational New Drug application, or IND, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, for TYRA-300 in mid-2022. In addition, we have pipeline development programs targeting FGFR2-related cancers, FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during Transfection kinase, or RET, and FGFR4-related cancers. “.

TYRA BIOSCIENCES, INC. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at 2656 State Street Carlsbad, CA 92008 and can be reached via phone at (619) 728-4760.

