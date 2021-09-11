U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3,168.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

