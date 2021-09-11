U S Global Investors Inc. Has $977,000 Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of Piedmont Lithium worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of PLL stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $55.15. 196,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.39 million, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

