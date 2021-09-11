U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 44,055 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 1,365,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

