U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,124,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,351,000. Textron accounts for approximately 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after purchasing an additional 232,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,160. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

