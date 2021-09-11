U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

