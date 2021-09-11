Ubiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $30,231.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,514.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.15 or 0.07281483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00404429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.51 or 0.01413846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00560132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.40 or 0.00510609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00341414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

