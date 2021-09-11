Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.82. The stock had a trading volume of 568,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.80 and its 200-day moving average is $337.76. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

