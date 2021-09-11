Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,220 shares of company stock worth $1,118,438 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

RARE stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

