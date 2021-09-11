Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMICY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th.

UMICY opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

