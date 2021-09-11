Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

UNP opened at $207.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

