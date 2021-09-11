United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Reduced by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $341.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

