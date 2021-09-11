Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $150.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.15.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.