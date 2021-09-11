University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Apple accounts for about 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

