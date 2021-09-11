Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.88. Approximately 11,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,843,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

