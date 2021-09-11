Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Issues Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $766.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

