Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

