US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,622.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,893,361 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

Shares of TXG opened at $184.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

