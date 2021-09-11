US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in J2 Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,381,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.67. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.