US Bancorp DE Grows Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 14,382.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of H&E Equipment Services worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

