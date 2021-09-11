US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roblox were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 967,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 450,731 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,124.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,176,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 36.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $750,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,359,232.

NYSE RBLX opened at $87.88 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

