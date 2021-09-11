US Bancorp DE Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.33 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.