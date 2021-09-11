US Bancorp DE Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Argo Group International worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

ARGO stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

