US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83.

