Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.96.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

