V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total transaction of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 88,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

