Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $49.53. Valneva shares last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

