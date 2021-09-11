Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $49.53. Valneva shares last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.