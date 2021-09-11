Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Decreased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 18.1% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after acquiring an additional 188,502 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,435,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.73. The stock had a trading volume of 163,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,052. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

