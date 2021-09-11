Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 122,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

