Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,694. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $229.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.51.

