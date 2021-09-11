Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

