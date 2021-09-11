Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Buys $537,750.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

