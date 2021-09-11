Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Buys $537,750.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VBTX stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
