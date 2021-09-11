Verso Token (VSO) One Day Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00183100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,672.37 or 1.00044124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.90 or 0.07125396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.00868010 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

