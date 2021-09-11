Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $202.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.57 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $280.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

