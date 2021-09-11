VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,958.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $69.42 million and $9,958.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00126136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00181392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,160.50 or 0.99907239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.94 or 0.07090187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00844529 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,208,653 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

