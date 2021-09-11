Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

