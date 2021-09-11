Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

CNI opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

