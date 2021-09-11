Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $52.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30.

