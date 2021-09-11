Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 470 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 727,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

