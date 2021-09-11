ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report sales of $6.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

