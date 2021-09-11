Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

