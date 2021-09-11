VIBE Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $6,942.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00060180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00164557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043874 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

