Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,449. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
