Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,449. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.