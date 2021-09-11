Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,848 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 205.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $24.44 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. Equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

