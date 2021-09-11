Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.