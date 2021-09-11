Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 85.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $65.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.