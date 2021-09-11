Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OESX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $70,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 34.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 217.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $128.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

